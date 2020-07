Amenities

Come preview this main floor entry 2bd/2ba condo in Upper Marlboro! The condo has professionally cleaned wall-to-wall carpet, an updated master bathroom, ample walk-in closet space in both bedrooms, a stackable washer/dryer in-unit, a functioning fireplace, a galley kitchen that is open to the living room and dining room, and an enclosed patio for additional space . The condo is conveniently located to Rt 202, Rt 4, Rt 301, and plenty off shopping nearby.