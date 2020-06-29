All apartments in Lochearn
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

6509 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Fairmount Avenue, Lochearn, MD 21215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY ONLY---NOT A REGULAR LEASE. Newly remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath home features large covered front porch, huge rear deck with additional wooded area in the back, separate mud room in rear of house, new deluxe front door, all-new interior doors, and replacement windows, 100 amp electric service, and off-street parking. All of the carpeting in the property is brand new. Main floor consists of two carpeted bedrooms; full bath with new ceramic tile surround; living room and separate dining room with gorgeous, newly installed luxury vinyl flooring; kitchen, which features all-new appliances (dishwasher, 5 burner gas range, refrigerator) and vent hood; new ceramic flooring, new cherry cabinets, and a stunning, new granite countertop w/extra deep sink. Carpeted, very spacious basement has new recessed lighting, fireplace, walkout to parking, new gas furnace, and a hook up for washer and dryer (electric) plus tons of storage. 2nd floor features carpet throughout; 2 bedrooms (with extra storage in attic); and a oversized full bath with ceramic floor and surround and all-new fixtures. Please note: Rent to Own only. Terms are as follows: rent amount: $1940/month; no security deposit; non-refundable option money amount is negotiable and is to be applied IN FULL to down payment at closing. Option terms--1 to 2 years. Purchase price-mid 200's. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START GET INTO A HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
