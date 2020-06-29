6509 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY ONLY---NOT A REGULAR LEASE. Newly remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bath home features large covered front porch, huge rear deck with additional wooded area in the back, separate mud room in rear of house, new deluxe front door, all-new interior doors, and replacement windows, 100 amp electric service, and off-street parking. All of the carpeting in the property is brand new. Main floor consists of two carpeted bedrooms; full bath with new ceramic tile surround; living room and separate dining room with gorgeous, newly installed luxury vinyl flooring; kitchen, which features all-new appliances (dishwasher, 5 burner gas range, refrigerator) and vent hood; new ceramic flooring, new cherry cabinets, and a stunning, new granite countertop w/extra deep sink. Carpeted, very spacious basement has new recessed lighting, fireplace, walkout to parking, new gas furnace, and a hook up for washer and dryer (electric) plus tons of storage. 2nd floor features carpet throughout; 2 bedrooms (with extra storage in attic); and a oversized full bath with ceramic floor and surround and all-new fixtures. Please note: Rent to Own only. Terms are as follows: rent amount: $1940/month; no security deposit; non-refundable option money amount is negotiable and is to be applied IN FULL to down payment at closing. Option terms--1 to 2 years. Purchase price-mid 200's. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START GET INTO A HOME!