Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal

The experience begins with the majestic 500 foot entrance way into The Brittany, lined with stately 75 year old pines, followed by a walk on manicured pathways, through the brick arch, revealing expansive lawns, oaks and evergreens. Let yourself into the hushed, chandelier lit hallway, then one turn of the key, and you've arrived home. Your ideal one, two or three bedroom garden apartment home is immense. Designed to be the largest apartment home in the area, with a flowing floor plan and finished with elegant French doors leading to your private balcony or patio. A lighted tennis court and inviting pool and lounging deck are just outside your door. All this with a location near the heart of Pikesville, and only steps from the Metro make The Brittany the only choice for you. Please call for an appointment today.