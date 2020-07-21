1964 Featherbed Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Available 09/01/19 Stylish 3 bedroom plus bonus den ~ duplex in Gwynn Oak with large yard! Spacious floorplan is flooded with natural light and features wood flooring throughout along with a raised dining area and convenient bath! Bright eat-in kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash leading out to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level includes a master suite with an attached spa bath, plus 2 more bedrooms that share an additional updated full bath. Desirable finished basement has tons of living area, bonus den and bath, as well as a full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108330)