Lochearn, MD
1964 Featherbed Ln
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1964 Featherbed Ln

1964 Featherbed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1964 Featherbed Lane, Lochearn, MD 21207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available 09/01/19 Stylish 3 bedroom plus bonus den ~ duplex in Gwynn Oak with large yard! Spacious floorplan is flooded with natural light and features wood flooring throughout along with a raised dining area and convenient bath! Bright eat-in kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash leading out to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level includes a master suite with an attached spa bath, plus 2 more bedrooms that share an additional updated full bath. Desirable finished basement has tons of living area, bonus den and bath, as well as a full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have any available units?
1964 Featherbed Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lochearn, MD.
What amenities does 1964 Featherbed Ln have?
Some of 1964 Featherbed Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Featherbed Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Featherbed Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Featherbed Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1964 Featherbed Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochearn.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln offer parking?
No, 1964 Featherbed Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1964 Featherbed Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have a pool?
No, 1964 Featherbed Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have accessible units?
No, 1964 Featherbed Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 Featherbed Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1964 Featherbed Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1964 Featherbed Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
