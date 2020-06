14246 LONG GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances & gleaming floors thru-out main level. Sliders off family room leads to large deck backing to woods. Finished walkout level basement with laundry room, full bath, family room & sliders leading to brick patio. Credit score must be 600 or better. OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FROM 11-1. APPLICATIONS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE OPEN HOUSE. PROCESSING FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT AND MUST BE SUPPLIED BY CHECK TO PROCESS YOUR APPLICATION. STRONGLY SUGGEST THAT YOU BRING A CHECK TO THE OPEN HOUSE TO SAVE YOU TIME. Any questions please call 240-601-2988.