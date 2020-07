Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving yoga garage parking 24hr maintenance courtyard pool table

Windsor at Contee Crossing offers you the finest of luxury apartment community living. We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom open-concept apartments and lofts with amazing finishes, high ceilings, designer track lighting and gourmet kitchens. The amenities provide an escape from the rigors of your day-to-day: a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, club suite, movie theatre and many others. We also offer a generous military discount. Ask us for the details!Take one step into one of our luxury apartment homes, and it’s like a vacation within your own home! Enjoy an open, spacious living area with nine-foot ceilings and abundant windows. Entertain friends in your gourmet kitchen fit for a chef with stainless-steel appliances, cherry cabinetry, double sinks, designer tile backsplash and European-inspired countertops. Take your entertaining outdoors onto your private terrace or patio. And the list of premier features and upgrades goes on.