Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 926 5TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
926 5TH STREET
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
926 5TH STREET
926 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
926 5th Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath unit on main level. Hardwood floors, central AC and heat. Close to 198, shopping, beltway. No laundry machine in unit. $35 application fee per applicant. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 5TH STREET have any available units?
926 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 926 5TH STREET have?
Some of 926 5TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 926 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
926 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 926 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 926 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 926 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 926 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 5TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 926 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 926 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 926 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 926 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 Bedrooms
Laurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Chillum, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Laurel Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College