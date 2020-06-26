All apartments in Laurel
7907 Crows Nest Court

Location

7907 Crows Nest Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Please click here to apply AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Gorgeous, stunning, and spectacular.....just a few words that will describe this one of a kind condominium. This condo is conveniently located just a short drive to Baltimore, DC, and Ft. Meade. It is also just a few yards from a bus stop. If you are in the mood to take a short stroll, it is just a pebbles throw to shopping, Laurel Lake, the New Town Center at Laurel and Regal Cinema , several restaurants, tennis court, and swimming pool. Maybe you just want to stay in and relax. If that is the case, the fireplace, Jacuzzi, large deck and scenic views maybe more your speed. Nevertheless, this condo offers everything ones heart may desire. Available in June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Crows Nest Court have any available units?
7907 Crows Nest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7907 Crows Nest Court have?
Some of 7907 Crows Nest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Crows Nest Court currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Crows Nest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Crows Nest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Crows Nest Court is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Crows Nest Court offer parking?
No, 7907 Crows Nest Court does not offer parking.
Does 7907 Crows Nest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Crows Nest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Crows Nest Court have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Crows Nest Court has a pool.
Does 7907 Crows Nest Court have accessible units?
No, 7907 Crows Nest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Crows Nest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Crows Nest Court has units with dishwashers.
