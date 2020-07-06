All apartments in Laurel
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:35 PM

7902 Bayshore Drive

7902 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Bayshore Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Charming 2BR 2BA Condo available NOW! This cozy condo features a beautiful fireplace and patio for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen has a built-in microwave and a built-in pantry. There is a washer and dryer located in the condo with storage available. Two bedrooms have full bathrooms available, plenty of closet space, and the master bedroom features double doors leading out onto a private patio. Nearby you will find Granville Gude Park, which offers a lake house with a snack bar, two lakes, picnic pavilions, grills, picnic tables, and much more to enjoy with your family! You will also find restaurants, shopping centers, storage facilities, banks, and public transportation less than a mile away. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
7902 Bayshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 7902 Bayshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 Bayshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7902 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
No, 7902 Bayshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7902 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 Bayshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
No, 7902 Bayshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7902 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 Bayshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

