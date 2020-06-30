All apartments in Laurel
7609 E ARBORY COURT
7609 E ARBORY COURT

7609 East Arbory Court · No Longer Available
Location

7609 East Arbory Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Lower level, 2BR/1BA condo in the quiet Arbory community. Separate LR/DR condo and a fully equipped and updated kitchen with stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Full bath and roomy linen closet. The large bedrooms come with ample closet space - Dual closets in the master bedroom and a walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Laundry area with a W/D. Fenced backyard for entertaining and/or privacy. Condo amenities includes parking, playground, pool, and more. All for the rental price of $1500.00 monthly and one (1) small pet is welcomed for an additional $50.00 a month (picture of the pet is required with the submission of an application). Showing can be scheduled beginning December 27, 2019. Please contact the Realtor - Loretta Lemon 410-963-2244.The Condo will be available for move in, on or around January 10, 2020, the first (1st) month rent will be prorated and every month thereafter the regular rent of $1500.00 will be imposed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have any available units?
7609 E ARBORY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have?
Some of 7609 E ARBORY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 E ARBORY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7609 E ARBORY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 E ARBORY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7609 E ARBORY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7609 E ARBORY COURT offers parking.
Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7609 E ARBORY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7609 E ARBORY COURT has a pool.
Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7609 E ARBORY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 E ARBORY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7609 E ARBORY COURT has units with dishwashers.

