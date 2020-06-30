7609 E ARBORY COURT

Amenities
Lower level, 2BR/1BA condo in the quiet Arbory community. Separate LR/DR condo and a fully equipped and updated kitchen with stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Full bath and roomy linen closet. The large bedrooms come with ample closet space - Dual closets in the master bedroom and a walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Laundry area with a W/D. Fenced backyard for entertaining and/or privacy. Condo amenities includes parking, playground, pool, and more. All for the rental price of $1500.00 monthly and one (1) small pet is welcomed for an additional $50.00 a month (picture of the pet is required with the submission of an application). Showing can be scheduled beginning December 27, 2019. Please contact the Realtor - Loretta Lemon 410-963-2244.The Condo will be available for move in, on or around January 10, 2020, the first (1st) month rent will be prorated and every month thereafter the regular rent of $1500.00 will be imposed.