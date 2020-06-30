7609 E ARBORY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

Lower level, 2BR/1BA condo in the quiet Arbory community. Separate LR/DR condo and a fully equipped and updated kitchen with stainless steel electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Full bath and roomy linen closet. The large bedrooms come with ample closet space - Dual closets in the master bedroom and a walk-in closet in the second bedroom. Laundry area with a W/D. Fenced backyard for entertaining and/or privacy. Condo amenities includes parking, playground, pool, and more. All for the rental price of $1500.00 monthly and one (1) small pet is welcomed for an additional $50.00 a month (picture of the pet is required with the submission of an application). Showing can be scheduled beginning December 27, 2019. Please contact the Realtor - Loretta Lemon 410-963-2244.The Condo will be available for move in, on or around January 10, 2020, the first (1st) month rent will be prorated and every month thereafter the regular rent of $1500.00 will be imposed.