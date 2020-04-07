401 GREENHILL AVENUE

Amenities
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms. Beautiful fenced yard with roses blooming. Rear Patio with shade sail and picnic table. Across from new Laurel Towne Center w/ Harris Teeter Regal Theaters,Mission BarBQ,Panera,Outback,Old Navy,Burlington,Walk-in medical,more. Bus stop at corner. Convenient MARC train station in Laurel.