Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:33 AM

401 GREENHILL AVENUE

401 Greenhill Ave · (301) 206-9193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Greenhill Ave, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms. Beautiful fenced yard with roses blooming. Rear Patio with shade sail and picnic table. Across from new Laurel Towne Center w/ Harris Teeter Regal Theaters,Mission BarBQ,Panera,Outback,Old Navy,Burlington,Walk-in medical,more. Bus stop at corner. Convenient MARC train station in Laurel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have any available units?
401 GREENHILL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have?
Some of 401 GREENHILL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 GREENHILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 GREENHILL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 GREENHILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 GREENHILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 GREENHILL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
