34 Avondale St

Fully updated 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Laurel off Main Street. The first floor has an updated half bath, a spacious living/dining room combo with hardwood floors, and a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Off of the living room is a big back deck with a walk out to the yard and the storage shed. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, pantry closet, custom tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has two spare bedrooms with comforting carpet and a spare bath. The master bedroom upstairs includes dual closets and an updated full bath with a tiled shower enclosure.



Home is central to several shopping/dining options, within minutes of major commuter routes and close to Riverfront Park and Main Street!



Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



