All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 34 Avondale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
34 Avondale St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

34 Avondale St

34 Avondale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 Avondale Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Laurel off Main Street. The first floor has an updated half bath, a spacious living/dining room combo with hardwood floors, and a laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Off of the living room is a big back deck with a walk out to the yard and the storage shed. The fully equipped kitchen offers tiled flooring, pantry closet, custom tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has two spare bedrooms with comforting carpet and a spare bath. The master bedroom upstairs includes dual closets and an updated full bath with a tiled shower enclosure.

Home is central to several shopping/dining options, within minutes of major commuter routes and close to Riverfront Park and Main Street!

Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5021360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Avondale St have any available units?
34 Avondale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Avondale St have?
Some of 34 Avondale St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Avondale St currently offering any rent specials?
34 Avondale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Avondale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Avondale St is pet friendly.
Does 34 Avondale St offer parking?
No, 34 Avondale St does not offer parking.
Does 34 Avondale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Avondale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Avondale St have a pool?
No, 34 Avondale St does not have a pool.
Does 34 Avondale St have accessible units?
No, 34 Avondale St does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Avondale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Avondale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaurel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College