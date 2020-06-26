All apartments in Laurel
214 10TH STREET
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

214 10TH STREET

214 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

214 10th Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment w/One bedroom and one den. Includes washer, dryer, New full bath, bedroom w/large closet & combined kitchen/dining/living area. New ,paint,appliance.and new kitchen FLOOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 10TH STREET have any available units?
214 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 214 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 10TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 214 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 214 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 214 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 10TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 214 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 10TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 10TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
