15003 Wheatland Pl
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

15003 Wheatland Pl

15003 Wheatland Place · No Longer Available
Location

15003 Wheatland Place, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel! Step into a spacious foyer with immediate access to an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has ample counter space, updated appliances and cabinetry for storage. Carpeted living room giving access to the deck of the home, which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and master bedroom. There is an additional bedroom as well, that is just as spacious and has access to the hall bath. Lower level of the home is fully finished and offers more living space.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5402850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15003 Wheatland Pl have any available units?
15003 Wheatland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15003 Wheatland Pl have?
Some of 15003 Wheatland Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15003 Wheatland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15003 Wheatland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15003 Wheatland Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15003 Wheatland Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15003 Wheatland Pl offer parking?
No, 15003 Wheatland Pl does not offer parking.
Does 15003 Wheatland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15003 Wheatland Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15003 Wheatland Pl have a pool?
No, 15003 Wheatland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15003 Wheatland Pl have accessible units?
No, 15003 Wheatland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15003 Wheatland Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15003 Wheatland Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

