15003 Wheatland Pl

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel! Step into a spacious foyer with immediate access to an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has ample counter space, updated appliances and cabinetry for storage. Carpeted living room giving access to the deck of the home, which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Upstairs the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and master bedroom. There is an additional bedroom as well, that is just as spacious and has access to the hall bath. Lower level of the home is fully finished and offers more living space.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick Cooper at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5402850)