Amenities
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space!
This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a generous 2nd bedroom and another full bath.
The galley kitchen has tons of storage space and overlooks the living room and dining room.
The living room, dining room and kitchen are connected to create a large open living area.
Location: Laurel MD 20707
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in both bedrooms
Vaulted Ceilings
Central Heat/AC
Fireplace
Balcony
Convenient to Washington DC, Baltimore City, dining, retail, public transit
Walk to Laurel Lake / Granville Gude Park & Lakehouse
Wired for Comcast Cable TV/Internet
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Unit features 1 designated parking spots and plenty of guest parking.
School District*
Vansville Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle
Laurel High
(*school district information is subject to change. Please independently verify)
Pets ok with additional pet deposit
Security Deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing.
The monthly rent is $1,545.00 for a 24 month lease or $1,595.00 per month for a 12 month lease.
Call, Email or Text for details and to schedule a tour.
845-538-4108
info@stevensmgmt.net
(RLNE3234881)