14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space!



This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a generous 2nd bedroom and another full bath.



The galley kitchen has tons of storage space and overlooks the living room and dining room.



The living room, dining room and kitchen are connected to create a large open living area.



Location: Laurel MD 20707

2 Bedroom

2 Bath

Hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in both bedrooms

Vaulted Ceilings

Central Heat/AC

Fireplace

Balcony

Convenient to Washington DC, Baltimore City, dining, retail, public transit



Walk to Laurel Lake / Granville Gude Park & Lakehouse



Wired for Comcast Cable TV/Internet



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer



Unit features 1 designated parking spots and plenty of guest parking.



School District*

Vansville Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle

Laurel High

(*school district information is subject to change. Please independently verify)



Pets ok with additional pet deposit



Security Deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing.



The monthly rent is $1,545.00 for a 24 month lease or $1,595.00 per month for a 12 month lease.



Call, Email or Text for details and to schedule a tour.

845-538-4108

info@stevensmgmt.net



