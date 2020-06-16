All apartments in Laurel
14229 Jib St #31

14229 Jib Street · (443) 844-0977
Location

14229 Jib Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14229 Jib St #31 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
14229 Jib St #31 Available 07/01/20 $1,545 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent - Laurel MD - This large 2 bedroom apartment has tons of space!

This home features a large master bedroom with a private ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet as well as a generous 2nd bedroom and another full bath.

The galley kitchen has tons of storage space and overlooks the living room and dining room.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are connected to create a large open living area.

Location: Laurel MD 20707
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in both bedrooms
Vaulted Ceilings
Central Heat/AC
Fireplace
Balcony
Convenient to Washington DC, Baltimore City, dining, retail, public transit

Walk to Laurel Lake / Granville Gude Park & Lakehouse

Wired for Comcast Cable TV/Internet

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer

Unit features 1 designated parking spots and plenty of guest parking.

School District*
Vansville Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle
Laurel High
(*school district information is subject to change. Please independently verify)

Pets ok with additional pet deposit

Security Deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing.

The monthly rent is $1,545.00 for a 24 month lease or $1,595.00 per month for a 12 month lease.

Call, Email or Text for details and to schedule a tour.
845-538-4108
info@stevensmgmt.net

(RLNE3234881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

