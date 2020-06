Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Lovely updates in this centrally located top floor 1 bedroom condo. Very open floor plan with tall ceilings and lots of light. Home has a large loft that can be a study, den, overnight area for guest or exercise area. Fireplace in the living with hardwood flooring that exit to cozy and inviting patio. Walk to the community pool, tennis courts and park, all surrounded by trees.