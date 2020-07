Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom condo walking distance from Laurel Town Center! Updated kitchen. Ceramic Tile at the Front and Back Doors. Loads of Parking and an Assigned Garage. Two bedrooms, two full baths. Enjoy the contemporary design with the Fireplace in the Living Room with High Cathedral Ceilings. See photos!