14017 VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellent Top level 1 bedroom light-filled condo with loft. This impeccably maintained rental features an open design, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pass-thru to living area. Spiral staircase leads to loft area that can be used as an office or for guests. Tall 2 story living area with oversized window provides wonderful light throughout. Wood burning fireplace and walk-out balcony for morning coffee and reading. Condo features washer/dryer and bedroom with full bath. Beautifully landscaped and treed commons. Centrally located and near parks, shopping and dining.