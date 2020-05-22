All apartments in Laurel
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

14017 VISTA DRIVE

14017 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14017 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent Top level 1 bedroom light-filled condo with loft. This impeccably maintained rental features an open design, Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pass-thru to living area. Spiral staircase leads to loft area that can be used as an office or for guests. Tall 2 story living area with oversized window provides wonderful light throughout. Wood burning fireplace and walk-out balcony for morning coffee and reading. Condo features washer/dryer and bedroom with full bath. Beautifully landscaped and treed commons. Centrally located and near parks, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
14017 VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 14017 VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14017 VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14017 VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14017 VISTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14017 VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14017 VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14017 VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14017 VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
