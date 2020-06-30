All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14001 Chestnut Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14001 Chestnut Court
Last updated November 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

14001 Chestnut Court

14001 Chestnut Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14001 Chestnut Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! This very well-maintained end unit brick front townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1 spacious loft with skylight and 3 full bathrooms! There is also a living room/dining room combo, an eat in kitchen finished basement (including ceramic tile, full bath and walkout), fenced in side and rear yard with deck and shed. Two parking spots, close to 95, the ICC, 295 and the Laurel Towne Center/ Restaurants. Surrounded by walking/running trails, playgrounds and 2 lakes all within walking distance. Small Pets accepted with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 Chestnut Court have any available units?
14001 Chestnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14001 Chestnut Court have?
Some of 14001 Chestnut Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14001 Chestnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
14001 Chestnut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 Chestnut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14001 Chestnut Court is pet friendly.
Does 14001 Chestnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 14001 Chestnut Court offers parking.
Does 14001 Chestnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14001 Chestnut Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 Chestnut Court have a pool?
No, 14001 Chestnut Court does not have a pool.
Does 14001 Chestnut Court have accessible units?
No, 14001 Chestnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 Chestnut Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 Chestnut Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
The Villages at Montpelier
11686 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College