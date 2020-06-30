14001 Chestnut Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! This very well-maintained end unit brick front townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1 spacious loft with skylight and 3 full bathrooms! There is also a living room/dining room combo, an eat in kitchen finished basement (including ceramic tile, full bath and walkout), fenced in side and rear yard with deck and shed. Two parking spots, close to 95, the ICC, 295 and the Laurel Towne Center/ Restaurants. Surrounded by walking/running trails, playgrounds and 2 lakes all within walking distance. Small Pets accepted with deposit.