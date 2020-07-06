Rent Calculator
Laurel, MD
14001 BRISTON STREET
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14001 BRISTON STREET
14001 Briston Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14001 Briston Street, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This garden level apartment offers two bedrooms, upgraded kitchen, an attached one car garage, washer and dryer in-unit! A must see home! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET have any available units?
14001 BRISTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14001 BRISTON STREET have?
Some of 14001 BRISTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14001 BRISTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14001 BRISTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 BRISTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14001 BRISTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14001 BRISTON STREET offers parking.
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14001 BRISTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET have a pool?
No, 14001 BRISTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 14001 BRISTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 BRISTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 BRISTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
