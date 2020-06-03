2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo available! Large master with double closets, nice sized 2nd bedroom. Private fence courtyard off kitchen. Close to everything! Rt 198, Rt 95, bus lines, shipping, down town Laurel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 WESTVIEW TERRACE have any available units?
1208 WESTVIEW TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 1208 WESTVIEW TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1208 WESTVIEW TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.