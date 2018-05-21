All apartments in Largo
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY

24 Cable Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

24 Cable Hollow Way, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Come enjoy one level living in this clean and well-kept 2bd/1ba condo in the heart of Largo. The condo has recently cleaned carpet throughout, a newly renovated main bathroom, a washer and dryer, ample closet space in both bedrooms, and a private outdoor patio. There is one assigned parking space close to the entrance and guest parking available as well. The community has a swimming pool that can be utilized during the summer months. The condo is available for showings beginning April 15th and is available for move-in April 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have any available units?
24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have?
Some of 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY offers parking.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

