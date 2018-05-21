24 CABLE HOLLOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Come enjoy one level living in this clean and well-kept 2bd/1ba condo in the heart of Largo. The condo has recently cleaned carpet throughout, a newly renovated main bathroom, a washer and dryer, ample closet space in both bedrooms, and a private outdoor patio. There is one assigned parking space close to the entrance and guest parking available as well. The community has a swimming pool that can be utilized during the summer months. The condo is available for showings beginning April 15th and is available for move-in April 20th.