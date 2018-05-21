1605 Ora Lea Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Home For Rent/share - Property Id: 51880



Quiet neighborhood, private, fenced-in backyard, highway accessible, corner lot location with easy access to Metro, schools, neighborhood park, favorite restaurants and PG County offices.



Available Rental Options:

1. Single Family Occupancy - 5 bed, 3-1/2 baths

2. Couple Suite - Private 1 bed 1 bath

3. Room to Share

4. Basement In-law Suite - 1 bed, 1 bath

No Dogs Allowed



