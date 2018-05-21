All apartments in Largo
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
10232 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:25 PM

10232 PRINCE PLACE

10232 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10232 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo... one flight up to unit 103. Double entry to balcony (from living room or dining room). Bus service on street at the entrace to driveway, Largo Metro and the (being built) University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center is within a mile. Walking distance to Prince George's Community College. Shopping and dining nearby. Full size washer and dryer. Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) acceptable. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES (new carpet and tile)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10232 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10232 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10232 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10232 PRINCE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10232 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10232 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10232 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10232 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10232 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10232 PRINCE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10232 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10232 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
