10122 CAMPUS WAY S

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath mid level condo ready for you to move into! Fresh paint & Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout! Updated baths & modern kitchen! Rent includes Condo Fee, Water, Electricity, & access to Community Outdoor Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
