All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 10122 CAMPUS WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
10122 CAMPUS WAY S
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

10122 CAMPUS WAY S

10122 Campus Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10122 Campus Way South, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath mid level condo ready for you to move into! Fresh paint & Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout! Updated baths & modern kitchen! Rent includes Condo Fee, Water, Electricity, & access to Community Outdoor Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have any available units?
10122 CAMPUS WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have?
Some of 10122 CAMPUS WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 CAMPUS WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
10122 CAMPUS WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 CAMPUS WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S offer parking?
No, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S has a pool.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have accessible units?
No, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 10122 CAMPUS WAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 10122 CAMPUS WAY S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park