Filled with conveniences, call this home. Freshly painted, the main level has a carpeted bedroom. Plenty of storage and a full-size washer and dryer. Upstairs is a full bath and three bedrooms with hardwood floors. Nice size yard is small enough to manage but large enough to host a cookout and create a beautiful garden. Vouchers are welcome. Owner is a real Estate licensee.