Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6919 KENT TOWN DR

6919 Kent Town Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6919 Kent Town Drive, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available for rent now. This home Shows very well. Come make this 3 bedroom end unit your home. Super convenient to major highways and very very close to the metro. Home has completely remodeled bathrooms along with brand new carpet (darker grey-just installed), washer and Dryer on main level & pristine wood vinyl floors. Spacious back yard for entertainment & Play. Back patio covered by an awning. Owner wants 2 year lease or longer. No pets. Min. recommended verifiable income: 60k. Shed in backyard not available for use. Minutes to 495/95. Apply today Click on "Rental Application" at: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6919-Kent-Town-Drive-Landover-MD-20785-275918004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have any available units?
6919 KENT TOWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have?
Some of 6919 KENT TOWN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 KENT TOWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
6919 KENT TOWN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 KENT TOWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 6919 KENT TOWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 6919 KENT TOWN DR offers parking.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6919 KENT TOWN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have a pool?
No, 6919 KENT TOWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have accessible units?
No, 6919 KENT TOWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 KENT TOWN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6919 KENT TOWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6919 KENT TOWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
