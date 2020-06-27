6919 KENT TOWN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available for rent now. This home Shows very well. Come make this 3 bedroom end unit your home. Super convenient to major highways and very very close to the metro. Home has completely remodeled bathrooms along with brand new carpet (darker grey-just installed), washer and Dryer on main level & pristine wood vinyl floors. Spacious back yard for entertainment & Play. Back patio covered by an awning. Owner wants 2 year lease or longer. No pets. Min. recommended verifiable income: 60k. Shed in backyard not available for use. Minutes to 495/95. Apply today Click on "Rental Application" at: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6919-Kent-Town-Drive-Landover-MD-20785-275918004