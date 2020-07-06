6918 BARTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system parking

JUST REDUCED Charming 4 bedroom home in Radiant Valley will be ready to rent soon. No pets. No smoking. Looking for good credit from tenants. Section 8 can apply. Home features hardwood flooring in living and dining room, galley kitchen, alarm system if you want to activate. 2 bedrooms on main level and 1 full bath plus 2 bedrooms on upper level with 1 bath. (Shower tub combo for both). Need extra room, there is a fully finished loft on the upper level that could be used as an extra space, office or storage. Easy commute to DC,. Military Bases, Close to shopping.IF YOU WANT TO APPLY...APPLY ONLINE $40 PER ADULD TO MYSMARTMOVE.COM. YOU PAY ONLINE. PLEASE ADVISE LISTING AGENT IF YOU ARE GOING TO APPLY