Home
/
Landover, MD
/
6918 BARTON ROAD
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

6918 BARTON ROAD

6918 Barton Road · No Longer Available
Location

6918 Barton Road, Landover, MD 20784
Greater Landover

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
alarm system
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
JUST REDUCED Charming 4 bedroom home in Radiant Valley will be ready to rent soon. No pets. No smoking. Looking for good credit from tenants. Section 8 can apply. Home features hardwood flooring in living and dining room, galley kitchen, alarm system if you want to activate. 2 bedrooms on main level and 1 full bath plus 2 bedrooms on upper level with 1 bath. (Shower tub combo for both). Need extra room, there is a fully finished loft on the upper level that could be used as an extra space, office or storage. Easy commute to DC,. Military Bases, Close to shopping.IF YOU WANT TO APPLY...APPLY ONLINE $40 PER ADULD TO MYSMARTMOVE.COM. YOU PAY ONLINE. PLEASE ADVISE LISTING AGENT IF YOU ARE GOING TO APPLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have any available units?
6918 BARTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 6918 BARTON ROAD have?
Some of 6918 BARTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 BARTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6918 BARTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 BARTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6918 BARTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6918 BARTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6918 BARTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6918 BARTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6918 BARTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6918 BARTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6918 BARTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6918 BARTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

