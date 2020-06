Amenities

Cute one bedroom/one bath end unit townhome all on one level! Living room and dining room features beautiful hardwood flooring! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and washer/dryer! Bedroom can accommodate up to a queen sized bed! Close to the metro and bus lines, walking distance to area shopping! Just under 500 square feet! Water is included in the monthly rent!