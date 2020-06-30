All apartments in Landover
2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE
2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE

2712 Hawthorne Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Hawthorne Terrace, Landover, MD 20785
Greater Landover

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, completely renovated, brick single family home located in a well-established neighborhood sits on a large 3/4-acre lot with private parking for three cars. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets and are newly carpeted. Rich beautiful hardwood floors span the main level with an open floor plan that showcases a cozy fireplace and crown molding that extends through the living and dining rooms. A bonus feature of this lovely home includes not one but two beautifully renovated kitchens on each level. The main level kitchen is bright with natural lighting, beautiful backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The lower level kitchen, also beautifully renovated, has granite countertops and new appliances. There is a separate laundry room on the lower level.With recess lighting and new carpet, the recreation room is great for entertaining . It leads to the patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. The shed located in the back yard is useful for extra storage space. Easy commute off 295 and 495 to downtown Washington D.C. and Northern .Walking distance to Metro station and shopping centers .Surrounded by restaurants and grocery stores.Centrally located near several Colleges and Universities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have any available units?
2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover, MD.
What amenities does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have?
Some of 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

