2712 HAWTHORNE TERRACE

Beautiful, completely renovated, brick single family home located in a well-established neighborhood sits on a large 3/4-acre lot with private parking for three cars. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets and are newly carpeted. Rich beautiful hardwood floors span the main level with an open floor plan that showcases a cozy fireplace and crown molding that extends through the living and dining rooms. A bonus feature of this lovely home includes not one but two beautifully renovated kitchens on each level. The main level kitchen is bright with natural lighting, beautiful backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The lower level kitchen, also beautifully renovated, has granite countertops and new appliances. There is a separate laundry room on the lower level.With recess lighting and new carpet, the recreation room is great for entertaining . It leads to the patio that overlooks the spacious backyard. The shed located in the back yard is useful for extra storage space. Easy commute off 295 and 495 to downtown Washington D.C. and Northern .Walking distance to Metro station and shopping centers .Surrounded by restaurants and grocery stores.Centrally located near several Colleges and Universities.