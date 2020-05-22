2133 Columbia Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Kent Village Townhouse - Renters Warehouse presents this rent ready 3 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse nestled in the Kent Village community. The main level features kitchen, family room, half bath, and dinning room. Hardwood floor throughout main level. The upper level feature three nicely sized bedroom, and full bath. Upper level is carpeted. The lower levels feature large basement with bar area perfect for storage or entertaining. Enjoy the remaining summer days grilling or lounging in this large fenced backyard or cozy front porch. Conveniently located for those commuting into Washington D.C.or Baltimore. Pets welcomed on case-by-case basis. Application fee $45. To schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



(RLNE5149900)