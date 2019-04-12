26 JOYCETON WAY

Amenities

** Tenants need to get their own agent to show the property. Please don't call me for showings ** Top-to-Bottom remodeled/renovated 4BR, 3.5BA 1900 SFT 3-LVL TH w/walk-out basement in Kettering. Ren. Kitchen w/new cabinets, ceramic floor, Granite counter, backsplash, SS appliances; Gleaming H/W floors in Dining & Living Rooms; Spacious LR w/recess lights; patio door from dining leading to deck with fenced backyard. Large MBR w/att. renovated full bath, ample closet space w/new shelves; Two more BRs on upper level w/ren. hallway full bath. Full w/o Basement w/ceramic floor, huge rec. room w/recess lights, 4th Bedroom/office w/ren. full bath and storage area. New Washer & Dryer, moldings, fresh neutral paint, upgraded carpet, fenced backyard. Close to Largo Metro station, Town center, DC, beltway, several major routes, schools, shopping, restaurants, amenities and transportation. Shows well. Agent is the Owner.