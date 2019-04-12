All apartments in Kettering
26 JOYCETON WAY

26 Joyceton Way · No Longer Available
Location

26 Joyceton Way, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
** Tenants need to get their own agent to show the property. Please don't call me for showings ** Top-to-Bottom remodeled/renovated 4BR, 3.5BA 1900 SFT 3-LVL TH w/walk-out basement in Kettering. Ren. Kitchen w/new cabinets, ceramic floor, Granite counter, backsplash, SS appliances; Gleaming H/W floors in Dining & Living Rooms; Spacious LR w/recess lights; patio door from dining leading to deck with fenced backyard. Large MBR w/att. renovated full bath, ample closet space w/new shelves; Two more BRs on upper level w/ren. hallway full bath. Full w/o Basement w/ceramic floor, huge rec. room w/recess lights, 4th Bedroom/office w/ren. full bath and storage area. New Washer & Dryer, moldings, fresh neutral paint, upgraded carpet, fenced backyard. Close to Largo Metro station, Town center, DC, beltway, several major routes, schools, shopping, restaurants, amenities and transportation. Shows well. Agent is the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have any available units?
26 JOYCETON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 26 JOYCETON WAY have?
Some of 26 JOYCETON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 JOYCETON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26 JOYCETON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 JOYCETON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26 JOYCETON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY offer parking?
No, 26 JOYCETON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 JOYCETON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have a pool?
No, 26 JOYCETON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have accessible units?
No, 26 JOYCETON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 JOYCETON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 JOYCETON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 JOYCETON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
