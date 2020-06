Amenities

MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY: This lovely Townhome features 2BRS, 1.5BTHS! It has 2 levels, a eat-in kitchen and full-size washer and dryer. It also features a wood burning fireplace, New carpet, Fresh neutral paint, assigned parking, bright natural light, quiet community. Shows well. Close to several major routes, 495, DC, Largo metro, public transportation. ** No pets, No smoking*** Good rental history must. THIS ONE WILL GO FAST, DON'T MISS IT!!!