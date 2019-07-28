All apartments in Kettering
12341 Chesterton Drive

Location

12341 Chesterton Drive, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming three bedroom three level end unit townhome for rent in desirable Upper Marboro, Maryland. Walking distance to Watkins Park. Close to shopping and Metro accessible. Water and sanitation is included in the rent. Washer and dryer in the home. Built in bookcases and a finished basement that is perfect for entertaining. A covered front porch perfect for relaxing. Beautiful hardwood floors through the house and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. One month rent is your deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have any available units?
12341 Chesterton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 12341 Chesterton Drive have?
Some of 12341 Chesterton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12341 Chesterton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12341 Chesterton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12341 Chesterton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12341 Chesterton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12341 Chesterton Drive offers parking.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12341 Chesterton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have a pool?
No, 12341 Chesterton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have accessible units?
No, 12341 Chesterton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12341 Chesterton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12341 Chesterton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12341 Chesterton Drive has units with air conditioning.
