12341 Chesterton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming three bedroom three level end unit townhome for rent in desirable Upper Marboro, Maryland. Walking distance to Watkins Park. Close to shopping and Metro accessible. Water and sanitation is included in the rent. Washer and dryer in the home. Built in bookcases and a finished basement that is perfect for entertaining. A covered front porch perfect for relaxing. Beautiful hardwood floors through the house and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. One month rent is your deposit.