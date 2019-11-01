All apartments in Kettering
12340 Open View Lane
12340 Open View Lane

12340 Open View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12340 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**APPLY TODAY AND APPLICATION FEES GO TOWARD MOVE IN COSTS!**

A commuters dream! Whether you're driving to D.C. or Baltimore, this townhouse is located next to multiple highways so you can spend less time driving and more time living. Lots of windows throughout allows for tons of natural lighting while the plush carpet and light walls provides a warm yet bright and clean look. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and easy to clean flooring. The second floor laundry room is conveniently located so there is no need to carry loads up and down. Move-in ready! Schedule a showing today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12340 Open View Lane have any available units?
12340 Open View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
Is 12340 Open View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12340 Open View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 Open View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12340 Open View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12340 Open View Lane offer parking?
No, 12340 Open View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12340 Open View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12340 Open View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 Open View Lane have a pool?
No, 12340 Open View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12340 Open View Lane have accessible units?
No, 12340 Open View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 Open View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12340 Open View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12340 Open View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12340 Open View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

