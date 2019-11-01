12340 Open View Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**APPLY TODAY AND APPLICATION FEES GO TOWARD MOVE IN COSTS!**



A commuters dream! Whether you're driving to D.C. or Baltimore, this townhouse is located next to multiple highways so you can spend less time driving and more time living. Lots of windows throughout allows for tons of natural lighting while the plush carpet and light walls provides a warm yet bright and clean look. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and easy to clean flooring. The second floor laundry room is conveniently located so there is no need to carry loads up and down. Move-in ready! Schedule a showing today to see all the ways this house is perfect for you.