Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill range

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS. ALL MINOR REPAIRS WILL BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE IN. ALSO NEW DISHWASHER AND STOVE WILL BE INSTALL BEFORE MOVE IN. REVIEWING APPLICATIONS, NO MORE SHOWINGS