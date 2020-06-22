All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:57 AM

5815 35TH PLACE

5815 35th Place · (301) 262-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5815 35th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted & All Spruced Up! Boasting Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living & Dining Rooms and the Upper Level 2 Bedrooms. This Home has Large Picture Windows that lets in the Natural Sunlight. The Finished Lower Level/Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors features a Rec Room and 3rd Bedroom, Laundry with Washer/Dryer hook-up and Storage. Both the Front and Rear Yards are Fenced and Street Parking is available. Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation , Metro & Marc Trains are located within minutes. Shown By Appointment. Owner prefers Good Credit & No Evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 35TH PLACE have any available units?
5815 35TH PLACE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 35TH PLACE have?
Some of 5815 35TH PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 35TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5815 35TH PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 35TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5815 35TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 5815 35TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 5815 35TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5815 35TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 35TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 35TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 5815 35TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5815 35TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5815 35TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 35TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 35TH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
