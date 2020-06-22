5815 35TH PLACE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan range oven

Freshly Painted & All Spruced Up! Boasting Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living & Dining Rooms and the Upper Level 2 Bedrooms. This Home has Large Picture Windows that lets in the Natural Sunlight. The Finished Lower Level/Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors features a Rec Room and 3rd Bedroom, Laundry with Washer/Dryer hook-up and Storage. Both the Front and Rear Yards are Fenced and Street Parking is available. Shopping, Restaurants, Public Transportation , Metro & Marc Trains are located within minutes. Shown By Appointment. Owner prefers Good Credit & No Evictions.