4558 Longfellow St

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, ample counter space and immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs the master bedroom suite has a modern bath, and generous closet space. There is an additional bedroom with great natural light and access to a full hall bath. The bonus upper level of the home has a an additional bedroom and private deck. The lower level of the home provides immediate access to the garage!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5799545)