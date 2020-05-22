All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4558 Longfellow St

4558 Longfellow Street · (240) 224-8220
Location

4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, ample counter space and immediate access to the deck which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs the master bedroom suite has a modern bath, and generous closet space. There is an additional bedroom with great natural light and access to a full hall bath. The bonus upper level of the home has a an additional bedroom and private deck. The lower level of the home provides immediate access to the garage!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5799545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 Longfellow St have any available units?
4558 Longfellow St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4558 Longfellow St have?
Some of 4558 Longfellow St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4558 Longfellow St currently offering any rent specials?
4558 Longfellow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 Longfellow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4558 Longfellow St is pet friendly.
Does 4558 Longfellow St offer parking?
Yes, 4558 Longfellow St does offer parking.
Does 4558 Longfellow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4558 Longfellow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 Longfellow St have a pool?
Yes, 4558 Longfellow St has a pool.
Does 4558 Longfellow St have accessible units?
No, 4558 Longfellow St does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 Longfellow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4558 Longfellow St has units with dishwashers.
