Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
4546 LONGFELLOW STREET
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

4546 LONGFELLOW STREET

4546 Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4546 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Wonderful 4 level Townhouse immediate procession! Hardwood floors. Lower level has space for a home office, sitting/lounge area with large windows. Open Kitchen w/a breakfast bar, Dining, and Living Room on the second floor. New SS appliances. Third level has Two bedrooms with walk-in closet. Owner suite, full bath, studio, laundry and exit to roof deck on 4th level. Community Includes Pool, Gym, and Playground. Walking distance to clothing store, nail salon, Grocery and plenty of restaurants. Nearby Yes Organic, Whole Foods, Safeway & Wegmans. You can take the shuttle from the Arts District to the Mall and Metro Station. Steps away from walking/biking trails, MARC train to Union Station in 10min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have any available units?
4546 LONGFELLOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have?
Some of 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4546 LONGFELLOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET offer parking?
No, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET has a pool.
Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 LONGFELLOW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
