4546 LONGFELLOW STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Wonderful 4 level Townhouse immediate procession! Hardwood floors. Lower level has space for a home office, sitting/lounge area with large windows. Open Kitchen w/a breakfast bar, Dining, and Living Room on the second floor. New SS appliances. Third level has Two bedrooms with walk-in closet. Owner suite, full bath, studio, laundry and exit to roof deck on 4th level. Community Includes Pool, Gym, and Playground. Walking distance to clothing store, nail salon, Grocery and plenty of restaurants. Nearby Yes Organic, Whole Foods, Safeway & Wegmans. You can take the shuttle from the Arts District to the Mall and Metro Station. Steps away from walking/biking trails, MARC train to Union Station in 10min.