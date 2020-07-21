6916 Timbercreek Ct

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym

Fully renovated recently @ Topnotch in Heart of Maryland and city limits with private OASIS, custom designed backyard with valley view of fall colors



Located Clarksville, MD next to Columbia and few minutes from, Washington DC, Baltimore City and Downtown, Rockville, Federick, Truf Vally, Owining Mills, Woodlawn, Ellicott City and Clarksburg for work commute, Close to route 29, 32, I-95 Few miles from downtown Columbia Mall, Howard county Hospital and John Hopkins lab, Maple Lawn. Located in Prime location with safe and Great Neighborhood TOP and BEST rated schools and less than mile to Atlohon High School.



Distributed audio whole house and Control CAT 6 system, finished basement with exercise room and recreation, Jacuzzi bath in the master bathroom.. many more.



Furnish and Pets : Additional.