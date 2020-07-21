All apartments in Howard County
Last updated August 27 2019 at 8:54 AM

6916 Timbercreek Ct

6916 Timber Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Timber Creek Ct, Howard County, MD 21029

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated recently @ Topnotch in Heart of Maryland and city limits with private OASIS, custom designed backyard with valley view of fall colors

Located Clarksville, MD next to Columbia and few minutes from, Washington DC, Baltimore City and Downtown, Rockville, Federick, Truf Vally, Owining Mills, Woodlawn, Ellicott City and Clarksburg for work commute, Close to route 29, 32, I-95 Few miles from downtown Columbia Mall, Howard county Hospital and John Hopkins lab, Maple Lawn. Located in Prime location with safe and Great Neighborhood TOP and BEST rated schools and less than mile to Atlohon High School.

Distributed audio whole house and Control CAT 6 system, finished basement with exercise room and recreation, Jacuzzi bath in the master bathroom.. many more.

Furnish and Pets : Additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have any available units?
6916 Timbercreek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
Is 6916 Timbercreek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Timbercreek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Timbercreek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Timbercreek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct offer parking?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have a pool?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have accessible units?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6916 Timbercreek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6916 Timbercreek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
