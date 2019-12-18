All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated March 12 2020

2502 IVERSON STREET

2502 Iverson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newly renovated and ready to move in 2BR end unit. Section 8 welcome. Parking in rear in common parking lot. Short walk to Iverson Mall and Route 5, very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have any available units?
2502 IVERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2502 IVERSON STREET have?
Some of 2502 IVERSON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 IVERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2502 IVERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 IVERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2502 IVERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2502 IVERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 IVERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2502 IVERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2502 IVERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 IVERSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 IVERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 IVERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
