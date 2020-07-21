All apartments in Harford County
Find more places like 748 Wineberry Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harford County, MD
/
748 Wineberry Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

748 Wineberry Way

748 Wineberry Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

748 Wineberry Way, Harford County, MD 21001

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
748 Wineberry Way Available 05/01/20 Georgous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in Aberdeen, MD - Beautiful Brick front Town home with a 2 car garage in Hollywood's
This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom town home in Aberdeen, MD offers an upgraded large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large living room, dinning room, family room, laundry room, deck. Property also offers hardwood floors on main floor and master bedroom and much much more. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. It a must see!!! Close to APG, shopping, dining and 95.

(RLNE2342270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Wineberry Way have any available units?
748 Wineberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 748 Wineberry Way have?
Some of 748 Wineberry Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Wineberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
748 Wineberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Wineberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Wineberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 748 Wineberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 748 Wineberry Way offers parking.
Does 748 Wineberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Wineberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Wineberry Way have a pool?
No, 748 Wineberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 748 Wineberry Way have accessible units?
No, 748 Wineberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Wineberry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Wineberry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Wineberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Wineberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir
Perryman, MD 21017
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct
Riverside, MD 21017

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Newark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDHavre de Grace, MDEdgewood, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MDRiverside, MDAberdeen, MD
Joppatowne, MDMiddle River, MDPerry Hall, MDCarney, MDWhite Marsh, MDBowleys Quarters, MDParkville, MDOverlea, MDRossville, MDRosedale, MDTimonium, MDEdgemere, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County