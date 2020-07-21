Amenities

748 Wineberry Way Available 05/01/20 Georgous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in Aberdeen, MD - Beautiful Brick front Town home with a 2 car garage in Hollywood's

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom town home in Aberdeen, MD offers an upgraded large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large living room, dinning room, family room, laundry room, deck. Property also offers hardwood floors on main floor and master bedroom and much much more. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. It a must see!!! Close to APG, shopping, dining and 95.



