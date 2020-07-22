All apartments in Harford County
Home
/
Harford County, MD
/
3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE

3840 Copper Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Copper Beach Drive, Harford County, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
HUGE Townhouse with New Wood-Like Flooring throughout Main and Upper Level! Eat-in kitchen with Island, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Walk-In Pantry. Massive Cathedral Ceiling Morning Room Extension w/ Oak French Doors to 16~x12~ Trex deck with patio underneath! Master bedroom with large (8~x6~) walk-in closet and Full Bath w/ New Flooring! Spacious 2nd & 3rd BRs w/ Ceiling Fans & Lights. Lower level Boasts 4th BR/Office, Pre-wired for Surround Sound, Top-of-the-Line Washer and gas Dryer with steam, Walk out access to patio and back yard. Double-pane High-Efficiency Windows Throughout, High-Efficiency Central Heat & A/C. Fenced in yard, and the list goes on and on! Near the community playground; pool and tennis court membership and HOA fees included in rent! Easy to see and available immediately! Right in between APG north and south, only 15 mins to each. Sorry, no smoking, or pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have any available units?
3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have?
Some of 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
