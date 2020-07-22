3840 COPPER BEECH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

HUGE Townhouse with New Wood-Like Flooring throughout Main and Upper Level! Eat-in kitchen with Island, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, and Large Walk-In Pantry. Massive Cathedral Ceiling Morning Room Extension w/ Oak French Doors to 16~x12~ Trex deck with patio underneath! Master bedroom with large (8~x6~) walk-in closet and Full Bath w/ New Flooring! Spacious 2nd & 3rd BRs w/ Ceiling Fans & Lights. Lower level Boasts 4th BR/Office, Pre-wired for Surround Sound, Top-of-the-Line Washer and gas Dryer with steam, Walk out access to patio and back yard. Double-pane High-Efficiency Windows Throughout, High-Efficiency Central Heat & A/C. Fenced in yard, and the list goes on and on! Near the community playground; pool and tennis court membership and HOA fees included in rent! Easy to see and available immediately! Right in between APG north and south, only 15 mins to each. Sorry, no smoking, or pets considered.