All apartments in Harford County
Find more places like 235 KESTREL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harford County, MD
/
235 KESTREL DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

235 KESTREL DR

235 Kestrel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

235 Kestrel Drive, Harford County, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely brick front four bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Eagles Landing at Waters Edge subdivision is close to APG, retail and major interstates. . The spacious town home is the perfect place to rest, relax and entertain guest. Features include: large living room, fireplace, high ceilings, very large owner's suite with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and sep. shower. deck, and 2-car garage. The entry level has a bedroom and full bath. The hardwood floors are currently being installed throughout. Make this wonderful, roomy town house you new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 KESTREL DR have any available units?
235 KESTREL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
What amenities does 235 KESTREL DR have?
Some of 235 KESTREL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 KESTREL DR currently offering any rent specials?
235 KESTREL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 KESTREL DR pet-friendly?
No, 235 KESTREL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harford County.
Does 235 KESTREL DR offer parking?
Yes, 235 KESTREL DR offers parking.
Does 235 KESTREL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 KESTREL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 KESTREL DR have a pool?
No, 235 KESTREL DR does not have a pool.
Does 235 KESTREL DR have accessible units?
No, 235 KESTREL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 235 KESTREL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 KESTREL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 KESTREL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 KESTREL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir
Perryman, MD 21017
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd
Joppatowne, MD 21085
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln
Edgewood, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct
Riverside, MD 21017

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Newark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDHavre de Grace, MDEdgewood, MDBel Air North, MDBel Air, MDRiverside, MDAberdeen, MD
Joppatowne, MDMiddle River, MDPerry Hall, MDCarney, MDWhite Marsh, MDBowleys Quarters, MDParkville, MDOverlea, MDRossville, MDRosedale, MDTimonium, MDEdgemere, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County