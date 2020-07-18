235 KESTREL DR

Amenities
Lovely brick front four bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Eagles Landing at Waters Edge subdivision is close to APG, retail and major interstates. . The spacious town home is the perfect place to rest, relax and entertain guest. Features include: large living room, fireplace, high ceilings, very large owner's suite with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and sep. shower. deck, and 2-car garage. The entry level has a bedroom and full bath. The hardwood floors are currently being installed throughout. Make this wonderful, roomy town house you new home!