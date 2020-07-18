235 KESTREL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely brick front four bedroom, 3.5 bath home in sought after Eagles Landing at Waters Edge subdivision is close to APG, retail and major interstates. . The spacious town home is the perfect place to rest, relax and entertain guest. Features include: large living room, fireplace, high ceilings, very large owner's suite with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and sep. shower. deck, and 2-car garage. The entry level has a bedroom and full bath. The hardwood floors are currently being installed throughout. Make this wonderful, roomy town house you new home!