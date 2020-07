Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a large living room and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms with an additional office/storage room, new carpet throughout property, basement with plenty of storage space, and laundry area with washer/dryer hook up. Large yard with possible garage storage at additional cost. Must see! Water/sewer included in rent.



(RLNE5896538)