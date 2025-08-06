All apartments in Greenbelt
Crescent Pointe Apartments

(724) 881-2514
6 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds
Location
28-40 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt MD 20770
Amenities
On-site laundry, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, Pet friendly, Stainless steel + more
Price range
$1,449 - $1,600 per month
Commute
Rent Special
At The Lawrence- Apt. homes 24E,14F,16B,18D,18B,20A,16C,16A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. At Crescent Pointe- Apt. homes 30E,34F,30C,30A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. Parkway Gardens Apt. homes; 22D,20D and 2C on special for $1,449 with a 12 month lease.
Restrictions may apply

Price and Availability

Verified by Crescent Pointe Apartments 9 HRS ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Connect with Crescent Pointe Apartments

(724) 881-2514
Closed, opens Thurs at 9:00 AM EDT
Location

28-40 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Pet friendly
Stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Crescent Pointe Apartments. Check back soon.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Explore the Area

More Rental Options

Frequently Asked Questions