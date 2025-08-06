1 of 30
Rent Special
At The Lawrence- Apt. homes 24E,14F,16B,18D,18B,20A,16C,16A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. At Crescent Pointe- Apt. homes 30E,34F,30C,30A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. Parkway Gardens Apt. homes; 22D,20D and 2C on special for $1,449 with a 12 month lease.
Price and Availability
Verified by Crescent Pointe Apartments 9 HRS ago.
Unit 2C
$1,449
Unit 20D
$1,449
Unit 20C
$1,550
Unit 2E
$1,460
Unit 24D
$1,499
Unit 32C
$1,600
Find apartments similar to Crescent Pointe Apartments
Location
28-40 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Crescent Pointe Apartments. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
Explore the Area
Greenbelt Co-op Supermarket and Pharmacy
0.1 mi
Safeway
0.5 mi
ALDI
1.7 mi
Giant
1.9 mi
MOM's Organic Market
2.5 mi
Generous Joe's
0.1 mi
Beijing of Greenbelt
0.1 mi
New Deal Cafe
0.1 mi
DMV Pizza
0.1 mi
Chevys
0.5 mi
Southway at Crescent Rd
0.1 mi
Southway at Crescent Rd
0.1 mi
Crescent Rd at Centerway
0.1 mi
Crescent Rd at Gardenway
0.1 mi
Ridge Rd at 21 Ct
0.1 mi
College Park Airport
2.9 mi
Freeway Airport
6.9 mi
Tipton Airport
8.6 mi
US Park Police Eagle's Nest Heliport
11.1 mi
Fairview Airport
12.8 mi
5
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
0.5 mi
5
Greenbelt Elementary School
0.8 mi
4
Magnolia Elementary School
1.3 mi
5
Turning Point Academy Public Charter
1.4 mi
6
Greenbelt Middle School
1.4 mi
Greenbelt Skate Park
0.2 mi
McDonald Field
0.2 mi
Braden Field
0.3 mi
Hamilton Woods Tract
0.5 mi
Buddy Attick Lake Park
0.6 mi
Bee Yoga Fusion
0.1 mi
Old Greenbelt Theatre
0.1 mi
Gallery 19
0.1 mi
Greenbelt MakerSpace
0.1 mi
Greenbelt Arts Center
0.1 mi
PetSmart
0.6 mi
College Park Animal Hospital
2.9 mi
Petco
3.0 mi
Waggertail Dog Park
3.5 mi
Animal Medical Center
3.6 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Crescent Pointe Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
In Greenbelt, MD, the average rent is $1,777 for a studio, $1,797 for a 1-bedroom, $2,166 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,551 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenbelt, MD, check out our monthly Greenbelt, MD Rent Report.
Some of Crescent Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Crescent Pointe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: At The Lawrence- Apt. homes 24E,14F,16B,18D,18B,20A,16C,16A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. At Crescent Pointe- Apt. homes 30E,34F,30C,30A reduced to $1,150/mo. with a 12 month lease. Parkway Gardens Apt. homes; 22D,20D and 2C on special for $1,449 with a 12 month lease.
Yes, Crescent Pointe Apartments is pet-friendly.
No, Crescent Pointe Apartments does not offer parking.
No, Crescent Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, Crescent Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
No, Crescent Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
No, Crescent Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.