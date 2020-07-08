All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like 8435 GREENBELT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
8435 GREENBELT ROAD
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

8435 GREENBELT ROAD

8435 Greenbelt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8435 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
hot tub
Beautifully updated two bedroom 1 bath condo in Greenbelt located just minutes from NASA Goddard. The Terrace level unit in Chelsea Wood Condominium has a private, fully fenced and landscaped backyard with a garden. It boasts an updated eat in kitchen along with a custom breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are in the unit. The large owners bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enjoy the modern spa like bathroom with a stone and porcelain vanity and fully tiled shower. Condo has shopping, public transportation and more nearby. All utilities are included! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have any available units?
8435 GREENBELT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have?
Some of 8435 GREENBELT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 GREENBELT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8435 GREENBELT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 GREENBELT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD offer parking?
No, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have a pool?
No, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD has accessible units.
Does 8435 GREENBELT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 GREENBELT ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University