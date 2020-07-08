8435 GREENBELT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible hot tub

Beautifully updated two bedroom 1 bath condo in Greenbelt located just minutes from NASA Goddard. The Terrace level unit in Chelsea Wood Condominium has a private, fully fenced and landscaped backyard with a garden. It boasts an updated eat in kitchen along with a custom breakfast nook. Washer and dryer are in the unit. The large owners bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enjoy the modern spa like bathroom with a stone and porcelain vanity and fully tiled shower. Condo has shopping, public transportation and more nearby. All utilities are included! Welcome Home!