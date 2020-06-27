All apartments in Greenbelt
8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy

8141 Greenbelt Station Parkway
Location

8141 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Greenbelt. First floor has a finished lower level family room and direct access to the one car garage. The main level has the living room with updated carpeting and high ceilings as well as an additional family room for additional space for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, granite kitchen island, separate granite desk for home office area, and a pantry. There is a deck off of the kitchen and a half bath as well on the main floor. The top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath for the two spare rooms.The master bedroom has gorgeous tray ceilings, his/hers walk-in closets, and an impressive full master bath with tiled floors, custom tiled soaking tub, his/her granite vanity, and separate tiled walk-in shower. Second floor also has a laundry/storage room with full sized washer and dryer.

Neighborhood amenities include a future community park and a free shuttle service to local metro!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5039255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have any available units?
8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have?
Some of 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy offers parking.
Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have a pool?
No, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
