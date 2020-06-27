8141 Greenbelt Station Pkwy

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in Greenbelt. First floor has a finished lower level family room and direct access to the one car garage. The main level has the living room with updated carpeting and high ceilings as well as an additional family room for additional space for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, granite kitchen island, separate granite desk for home office area, and a pantry. There is a deck off of the kitchen and a half bath as well on the main floor. The top floor has 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space and a full hall bath for the two spare rooms.The master bedroom has gorgeous tray ceilings, his/hers walk-in closets, and an impressive full master bath with tiled floors, custom tiled soaking tub, his/her granite vanity, and separate tiled walk-in shower. Second floor also has a laundry/storage room with full sized washer and dryer.



Neighborhood amenities include a future community park and a free shuttle service to local metro!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional Pet Deposit!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



