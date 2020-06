Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Spacious two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Repaint, repairs, and cleaning will be done before new tenants move in. Minutes to 495, Close to Costco, IKEA, NASA, UMD and shopping centers, Nice and safe neighborhood.RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER), Parking, community center, Fitness Center, Picnic Area, Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool.$30 application fee per adult applicant. Credit check and background check required.