5302 Smiths Cove Ln

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR/ 3.5 BA townhouse in Greenbelt with an attached 2 car garage! Main floor features an updated hall half bath, carpeted living room, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a kitchen/dining room combo with recessed lighting. The fully loaded kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, separate breakfast island and a separate wine bar nook. On the upper level, there are three spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with a walk-in closet, full master bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub and standing shower enclosure with bench while the other bathroom is in the hall. The top level has a carpeted clubroom with another full bath, while the lower level has tiled flooring throughout the entry foyer with two coat closets, a separate carpeted sitting room and additional office/den space. Huge walk-out deck which is great for entertaining on the top level, and another mid-level separate wooden deck.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5788357)