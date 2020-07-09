All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

5302 Smiths Cove Ln

5302 Smiths Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Smiths Cove Ln, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/ 3.5 BA townhouse in Greenbelt with an attached 2 car garage! Main floor features an updated hall half bath, carpeted living room, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a kitchen/dining room combo with recessed lighting. The fully loaded kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, separate breakfast island and a separate wine bar nook. On the upper level, there are three spacious carpeted bedrooms including a master with a walk-in closet, full master bath with dual vanity sink, soaker tub and standing shower enclosure with bench while the other bathroom is in the hall. The top level has a carpeted clubroom with another full bath, while the lower level has tiled flooring throughout the entry foyer with two coat closets, a separate carpeted sitting room and additional office/den space. Huge walk-out deck which is great for entertaining on the top level, and another mid-level separate wooden deck.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have any available units?
5302 Smiths Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have?
Some of 5302 Smiths Cove Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Smiths Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Smiths Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Smiths Cove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln offers parking.
Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have a pool?
No, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have accessible units?
No, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Smiths Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Smiths Cove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

